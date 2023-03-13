MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a McDonald’s order goes wrong in Orange Mound.

That’s according to employees at the fast food restaurant near Airways and Lamar in Orange Mound.

One person is dead and another in police custody after a shooting early Monday. Police responded at 2 a.m. to the restaurant at 1472 S. Trezevant near Lamar and Airways.

They found one female victim dead on the scene. A male suspect was detained.

It’s believed the shooting happened at the pick-up window, where a bullet hole was visible Monday morning.

A family member of one of the employees, who was on scene when the shooting happened, said the shooting stemmed from an argument between a customer and an employee over food.

“I don’t know if it was over a sandwich or some fries. He just said it was over some food,” said Devante Louis.

He said his cousin ran for his life once shots rang out.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.