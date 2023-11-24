MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will begin its annual operation to increase law enforcement visibility in various shopping areas during the holidays.

Starting Friday, Operation Jingle Bells will go into effect. Officers will be located near the Wolfchase, Canada Road, Macon/Houston Levee, Highway 64, Winchester Hacks Cross and Shelby Drive.

Deputies will focus on monitoring the store parking lots, contacting store employees and traffic enforcement.

The operation aims to cut down on car break-ins and shoplifting, as well as keep traffic flow on the roadways and in parking lots safer for shoppers.

Sherrif Floyd Bonner Jr. and his staff have also teamed up with other law enforcement, including Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Memphis Police Departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Operation Jungle Bells will last for five weeks, ending on December 31.