MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As shoppers spend their gift cards and Christmas money, more deputies and officers are working together to cut crime during the holidays with “Operation Jingle Bells.”

Memphis Police told WREG, “Commanders at each precinct are working (and) assigning officers to shopping areas to help combat shoplifting, auto theft, and auto burglary.”

Burglaries and thefts are on the rise, and shoplifting continues to be a major problem across Memphis.

Surveillance video released by Memphis Police captured a burglary at Polished Urban on Madison Avenue Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect used a rock to break through one of the windows and took clothing, jewelry, and a laptop.

On December 18, two women walked into the Walmart on East Shelby Drive, grabbed about $300 worth of items and left without paying.

Two days before the shoplifting, a man walked out of the same Walmart with a shopping cart full of stolen items.

We checked the city’s data hub and found that there have been at least 760 shoplifting reports so far this month and more than 10,000 reports of shoplifting this year.

Law enforcement will continue patrolling shopping areas through New Years Day, especially the Wolfchase and Oak Court areas.

We reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to find out how many arrests have been made during Operation Jingle Bells. We were told Tuesday that the office was closed.