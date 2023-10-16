MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they have seized more than $1 million in cash and 268 casino-style gaming machines in a crackdown on illegal gambling across the city.

MPD’s Vice Team launched “Operation Casino Royale” in the summer of 2022, when the city became aware of gaming machines being installed in corner stores and gas stations across the city.

Gambling on these machines is illegal by Tennessee state law, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office determined.

The department launched 65 criminal investigations, arresting two people and issuing 56 misdemeanor citiations and 12 city ordinance violations.

Firearms and narcotics also were recovered during the operation. Police say the gaming machines often were located in high-crime areas, which led to more serious offenses being committed including thefts, robberies and assaults.