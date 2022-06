MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in South Memphis Tuesday morning.

The crashed happened around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 to I-140 east.

One woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say a child was taken to Lebonheur in noncritical condition.

Police have not stated what led to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.