MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Olive Branch, MS responded to a shots fired call at the Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday around 12:06 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Olive Branch Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and they are listed in critical condition.

OBPD said they later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Alvin James Jr. of Horn Lake, MS. Police said he fled the scene but was later captured without incident.

Police said the location is secure and they are actively investigating.