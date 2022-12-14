MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and another person was stabbed in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Brownlee Road at 2:10 p.m.

A male shooting victim was taken to Methodist South in a private vehicle in critical condition.

The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say one person has been detained.

No further information has been released at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.