MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 p.m.

The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said a man was detained at the scene.

According to MPD, preliminary information suggests this was a domestic incident. No further information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.