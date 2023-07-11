MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is detained after a shooting at a Collierville clinic Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened inside the Campbell Clinic on Poplar Avenue.

A witness who was in the building told WREG a patient had been threatening someone at the clinic for the past week prior to the shooting. She said he got in Tuesday with a gun and shot and killed the person.

Collierville Police confirmed that the victim was a healthcare worker and the shooter was a patient. They also said the victim was fatally shot in an exam room.

Police said only two people were involved in the shooting and the suspect was apprehended outside the clinic five minutes after the shooting.

Police Chief Dale Lane praised officers for their quick response.

“Again, we’re talking about a guy who ran from a shooting scene and he’s in custody within five minutes, without additional loss of life, including our team the suspect,” Lane said.

Multiple searches were conducted inside and outside the facility, including drone searches, to ensure there were no other encounters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.