MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road.

When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is the second crime near the same intersection in the last few days. On Black Friday, a woman’s vehicle was taken in a carjacking in front of the Trinity Commons shopping center.

No suspect information has been provided.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.