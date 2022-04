MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting near an Oakhaven store, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting near County Line Grocery on Tchulahoma Road at around 2:31 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police say one person went to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

If you have information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.