MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in Soulsville Monday.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Stephens Place.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man has been detained.

There is no further information at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

