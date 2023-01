MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed Tuesday night on Frayser Boulevard.

It happened at the Carriage House Apartments on the 1100 Block of Frayser Blvd just after 10 p.m.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.