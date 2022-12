Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m.

The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.