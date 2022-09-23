MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southwest Memphis has left one person injured.

Police responded to a shooting on Dearborn Street near West Levi Road at 1:53 p.m. Friday afternoon.

One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

A few minutes after this shooting, police responded to a report of a shooting at Horn Lake Learning Center on New Horn Lake Road.

The daycare building was struck by a police. Police say no one was taken to a hospital, but an owner of the daycare says one person was grazed.

At this time, Memphis Police it is undetermined whether the shooting scenes are connected.

WREG will update this story.