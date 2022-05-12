MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects after a person was shot in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a house on South Cooper Street near Turner Avenue at just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a woman in a red shirt and black tights and a man in a white hoodie and faded jeans fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.