MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Northeast Memphis Monday evening.

Police responded to the shooting in the 5300 block of Blue Ridge Parkway at 8:30 p.m.

The male victim was taken to St. Francis Hosptial in critical condition.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.