MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street.

One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.