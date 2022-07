MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after officers said he was shot Friday night near a convenience store in North Memphis.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street near Friendly Food Market.

Police found one gunshot victim when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information has been given at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.