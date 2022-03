MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 3000 block of Capri Street.

MPD found one man shot when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.