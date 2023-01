MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in North Memphis Tuesday morning.

It happened on the 1500 block of Short Street just before 11 a.m.

The man died at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled in a blue Lexus SUV. He is described as a thin build man with a dark complexion, wearing a blue jacket and orange pants.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.