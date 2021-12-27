This story has been updated to correct the suspect information given by the Senatobia Police Department.

SENATOBIA, Miss.– A Mississippi man is recovering Monday night after he was shot at a Senatobia tobacco store.

According to Senatobia Police, the man was shot in the leg at the Tobacco Superstore on Highway 51 around 4:47 p.m. He was transported to Regional One in Memphis for his injury.

Police first said they located the vehicle of a potential suspect, but the Senatobia Police Department later confirmed that the shooting was accidentally self-inflicted.