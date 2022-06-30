MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot at a Southaven Subway restaurant Thursday.

Southaven Police responded to the scene at the Subway in the area of Stateline Road and Hamilton Road at around 11:07 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers reportedly found a person with a gunshot wound and began to render first aid.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they investigated the incident. Southaven Police say detectives are interviewing witnesses who were on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is available.