This story has been updated with new information from MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning.



Greg Tate (WREG)

The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

“This happens all the time over here when it comes to people being transported by ambulances and being in fights,” a man said.

The man, who did not want to be identified, told WREG he heard the moments leading up to her death. He says she was arguing with a man before she got shot.

Memphis police officers spent several hours at the motel conducting their investigation, but not only did they spend a lot of time at the motel they also spent a lot of time at the gas station right next to the motel.

The store clerk of the gas station told WREG homicide detectives stopped by the gas station to see if they had any video of the suspects.

The witness we spoke to said he saw the suspect get away in a light-colored sedan.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.