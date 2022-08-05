MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot in the University area on Thursday night, MPD says.

The shooting happened around midnight in front of Ubee’s restaurant and bar on the Highland Strip, which is a popular spot for college kids to hang out.

Police say three victims were located. Two were treated at the scene.

One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.





The restaurant’s website lists Thursday nights as college night with beer bust and animal hour. Their Facebook page has the restaurant open until midnight.

We are going to continue to follow and bring you updates as they become available.