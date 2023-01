MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night.

According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition.

Police charged 24-year-old Derrick Robinson with aggravated assault and evading arrest on foot. MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.