MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead after a shooting in Northeast Memphis Monday night.

Police say officers found a man that was shot in the 1500 block of Sycamore View around 7 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say three male suspects fled the scene in a red sedan with tinted windows.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.