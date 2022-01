MEMPHIS, Tenn.–Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Frayser Monday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened at 2003 Burnham before 4 p.m. A woman was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Ford Focus.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.