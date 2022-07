MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed inside an apartment complex in Cordova early Friday, police say.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the View at Shelby Farms on the 300 block of Carriage Court near Germantown Parkway.

The victim was taken to Regional One where he later died.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.