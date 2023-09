MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle in the demolition derby at the Delta Fair caught fire on Saturday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at the Agricenter around 2:20 p.m.

One person was transported by the Memphis Fire Department to Regional One in critical condition.

Mark Lovell, Director of the Delta Fair said that the fire was put out by track workers very quickly and everything is “very good” now.