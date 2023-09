MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drive-by shooting in West Memphis, Ark. left an individual in critical condition Friday, according to the West Memphis Police Department.

Police say the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. at West Jefferson Avenue and South Avalon Street.

One person was reportedly taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound.

West Memphis Police say no one is currently in custody for the shooting.