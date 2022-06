MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday, officials say.

The shooting took place on the 1500 block of Castalia overnight.

MFD confirmed a juvenile was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital after being injured.

The victim’s current condition has not been reported.

No suspect information is available at the time.

