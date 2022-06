MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Bethel Grove police say.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of Lamar where police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

WREG photographers counted 17 evidence markers on the ground at this location.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.