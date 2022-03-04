MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is recovering after being hit in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Memphis Friday.

The incident happened on the 3200 block of New Horn Lake just before 3 a.m.

Police say a group of people was driving down the street when someone in another vehicle pulled up and started firing.

One woman was hit.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but police say she’s going to be ok.



Black sedan in the area found with multiple bullet holes

MPD said this isn’t the first time they’ve been called to this house on the 3200 block of New Horn Lake .

The address listed for this incident is the same address connected to a homicide from January where 17-year-old Timya Jackson was shot and killed in her bedroom.

Nickolas Kelley

The suspect ,Nickolas Kelley, 17, in the January crime was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with reckless homicide.

Police have not said whether Kelley’s arrest and last night’s shooting are connected.

However, police reports obtained by WREG show both incidents involved some of the same people.

We’re going to continue to follow this story to bring you the latest information.