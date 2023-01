MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been taken to a local hospital after a crash on Perkins near the I-240 exit.

The crash victim appeared to have hit a pole just off the westbound Perkins exit on I-240.

It’s a mess at the overpass along Perkins! At least two cars involved in this collision. @CVentura_WREG3 with alternate routes! Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/uZbMP783P3 — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) January 6, 2023

A large police presence is at the Perkins exit, blocking the overpass above I-240.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more updates once they become available.