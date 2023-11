MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot near C C Blues Club in North Memphis early Sunday Morning, according to Memphis Police.

Police say the shooting took place at 1427 Thomas Street at 4:15 a.m. A man is in critical condition. He was reportedly taken to Regional One Hospital by private vehicle.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.