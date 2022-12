MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Monday.

Police say officers found the male shooting victim inside a crashed vehicle in the 1200 block of Tunica Street just before 6 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.