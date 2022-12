UPDATE: Police say this was an accidental shooting. The victim is in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting near a FedEx facility on Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened near the FedEx Air Operations Training Center at 3875 Airways around 6 a.m.

One person was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is released.