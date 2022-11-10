MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in Downtown Memphis late Wednesday night.

Gunfire erupted on Exchange Avenue, across the street from the Ronald McDonald House where families of St. Jude patients stay around 10:30 p.m.

The fire department said they transported one victim to Regional One.

It was just two weeks ago when another shooting on Exchange Avenue left a teenage girl dead and a toddler critically injured on Oct. 30.

Police reportedly arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting.

People who live in the neighborhood say there are several vacant buildings in this area that attract crime.

At this time, no arrests have been made in Wednesday night’s shooting.