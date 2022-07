MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting following a carjacking in Midtown.

According to police, the victim was shot several times.

MPD responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. in 900 block of Cox Street near Young and Cooper.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.