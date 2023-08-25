MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Memphis foodies no longer have to travel all the way to the “Big Apple” to enjoy one of New York City’s best Italian restaurants.

Forsythia NYC is opening a second location in Downtown Memphis in 2024. Renovations are already well underway at 107 S. Main for the future home of Forsythia Memphis.

On its Instagram page, Forsythia NYC said it had partnered with 18 Main to open a second Forsythia as well as a coffee shop, an Italian bistro, and a bar in the historic building downtown over the course of the next year.

107 South Main

“Our ability to grow is thanks in large part to all the wonderful folks that have worked at Forsythia over the last three years,” said restaurant owners. “Without our talented and dedicated team, Forsythia would not be where it is.”

Forsythia NYC started as a pop-up during the pandemic and opened its doors in the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 2020. The restaurant, owned by Chef Jacob Siwak, is known for its Roman-inspired pasta and has been honored by the Michelin Guide.

“As we head south, things will remain the same at Forsythia NYC. Handmade pasta, suppli, maritozzi, you know the drill! We’re open seven days now and offering the choice of our á la carte menu and prix-fixe option nightly,” said Forsythia NYC.

Forsythia NYC said it was thrilled to work with 18 Main to create memorable experiences for the people in Memphis and is inviting Memphians to follow them on the journey. The restaurant promises updates on Forsythia Memphis’ new Instagram page.