Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead Wednesday after a shooting in an apartment complex off New Willow Road, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fire call in the 3900 block of Willow Cove at 11:18.

They found a male unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have no suspect information. They asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH,