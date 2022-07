MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly killed in a shooting in southeast Memphis Sunday evening.

Police responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Green Drive at 6 p.m.

Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The shooting reportedly happened less than half a mile away from a crash that injured two people. It is unknown if the two incidents are related.