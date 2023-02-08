MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been detained.

According to police, preliminary information suggests that this shooting was domestic in nature.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.