SHELBY CO., Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at a store in Northaven, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies responded to the Penny Pantry convenience store on Breckenwood Drive in Northaven at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says one person was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, no suspect information is available.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area as deputies continue to investigate.