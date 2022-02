MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot overnight in the Frayser neighborhood on Friday.

Police said the man was found shot inside a car on the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

