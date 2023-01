MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night.

According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road.

As of now, it is unknown whether MPD is searching for another suspect or if anyone else was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.