MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at Popeye’s restaurant in Frayser Tuesday evening.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot when they arrived.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

HEARTBREAKING: Another family is left devastated after a man was killed in a shooting at a Popeyes in Frayser.



MPD says the victim was found in the parking lot. There is no suspect info.



We can hear the victim’s loved ones crying out from across the street. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/DLM4jiLXqJ — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) May 3, 2022

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901)-528-CASH with tips.