MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Westmont Road at 7:54 p.m.



Scene on Westmont Road (Spencer Cheveallier, WREG)

The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is known to the victim and fled the scene in a black Toyota Camry.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.