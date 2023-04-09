MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition and another is unharmed after a shooting in Whitehaven on Saturday.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Shelby Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. and found two victims.

One person was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and police said another person was unharmed in that incident.

MPD said that the shooting occurred at Interstate 55 near Stateline Road.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.